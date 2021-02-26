Lady Gaga's 2 French bulldogs recovered unharmed following shooting, theft

LOS ANGELES -- Lady Gaga's two French bulldogs, which were stolen by thieves who shot and wounded the dogwalker, were recovered unharmed Friday, Los Angeles police said.

A woman brought the dogs to the LAPD's Olympic Community Police Station, just northwest of downtown, around 6 p.m, said Capt. Jonathan Tippett, commanding officer of the elite Robbery-Homicide Division.

Lady Gaga's representative and detectives went to the station and confirmed that they were the dogs.

The singer is currently in Rome to film a movie.

The woman who dropped off the dogs appears to be ""uninvolved and unassociated" with Wednesday night's attack, Tippett said.

RELATED: Lady Gaga's dog walker shot, French bulldogs stolen in Hollywood
EMBED More News Videos

A gunman is being sought after Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot and two of the singer's small bulldogs were stolen from him in Hollywood, the LAPD said.



It wasn't immediately clear how she obtained the dogs.

LAPD said no arrest has been made at the moment, and the investigation is still ongoing to determine how the dogs were found.

The dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot once as he walked three of the singer's dogs in Hollywood. Video showed a white sedan pulling up and two men jumping out. They struggled with the dog walker before one pulled a gun and fired a single shot before fleeing with two of the dogs.

The dog walker can be heard on the video saying he had been shot in the chest. Tippett said he is expected to survive his injuries.

Lady Gaga on Friday repeated her offer of a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs - whose names are Koji and Gustav - with no questions asked.

"I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You're forever a hero," she said in an Instagram post.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyhollywooddogslady gagashootingrewarddogs stolen
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County sees uptick in MIS-C cases as COVID hospitalizations decline
LA fashion icon Fred Segal dies at 87
Homeschooling continues to increase in California amid the pandemic
Mission Viejo residents frustrated after SoCal Edison trims trees
Inland Empire rental and housing prices on the rise
Missing San Francisco girl has been found safe, dad says
Here's why thieves are targeting catalytic converters
Show More
'Gorilla Glue girl' has message for Black women about 'hair love'
OC school safely returns to classroom learning
NTSB releases its final report in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
NJ mom dies of COVID days after giving birth to 3rd son
Ruby's Diner on Huntington Beach Pier closing permanently
More TOP STORIES News