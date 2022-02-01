localish

Quilt Queen transforms vintage quilts into wearable art.

EMBED <>More Videos

Quilt Queen transforms vintage quilts into wearable art.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa -- Lady Lancaster transforms rare, museum-quality quilts into luxurious jackets. Her wearable art is adorned with hand-embroidered stitches and geometric patterns, plus they're a window into history.

Founder Elizabeth Leaman, who is from Lancaster County, comes from Mennonite background. Her heritage is richly steeped in the traditions of quilt-making, a hobby that brings the community together.

She uses a local Mennonite-owned sewing company and engages in sustainable business practices. Leaman hopes to inspire younger generations about the lost art of quilt-making and show every stitch matters.

Lady Lancaster | Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Man eats 1000 different cheesesteaks!
Quilt Queen transforms vintage quilts into wearable art.
Century-old family-run farm finds new customers during the pandemic
Going deep to save the ocean
TOP STORIES
Suspect in shooting threats against UCLA now in custody
Sewage spill prompts closure of swimming areas in Long Beach
Boulders in Koreatown neighborhood appear to block out homeless camps
Moses J. Moseley, 'Walking Dead' actor, dead at 31
Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5
A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Cudahy Tuesday morning
Driver run over after taking off from hit-and-run crash in Chatsworth
Show More
LA County mask mandate under scrutiny after Rams-49ers game at SoFi
Firefighter en route to Rams game rescues single mom from burning home
Bicyclist killed, motorcycle police officer injured in Azusa crash
Tom Brady officially announces retirement
Armed man shot, critically wounded by LAPD officers in Pacoima
More TOP STORIES News