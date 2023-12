MLS Cup: LAFC loses to Columbus Crew in final, falls short of repeating as champions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KABC) -- The Columbus Crew defeated LAFC 2-1 in the MLS Cup final, denying LAFC of winning back-to-back championships.

The goals in the first half by the Crew were enough to end LAFC's hopes of repeating as MLS champions,

Denis Bouanga scored in the 74th minute, but LAFC was unable to rally.

