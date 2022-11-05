Traffic nightmare expected Saturday as LAFC, USC fans descend on Exposition Park

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Dodgers blew their chance to bring Los Angeles its second sports championship of the year when they flamed out in the playoffs last month. But Saturday, LAFC has a chance to deliver another title to Tinseltown, following the Rams' Super Bowl victory in February.

LAFC will host Major League Soccer's championship game, facing the Philadelphia Union in a 1 p.m. clash at Banc of California Stadium -- where (fans be warned) parking will be a major issue Saturday for supporters of the "Black and Gold."

Both LAFC and Philadelphia will be seeking their first MLS championship -- and it's also a title matchup featuring the top seed from each conference for the first time since 2003.

LAFC and the Union each finished the regular season with 67 points, but LAFC got the top seed based on its total number of wins.

LAFC will be facing the Union for the fifth time in club history, with LAFC winning once and tying the other three times, including a 2-2 draw on May 7 at Banc of California Stadium.

But people looking to attend the game should be warned -- with USC hosting Cal at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the adjacent L.A. Memorial Coliseum, there will be no parking available for soccer fans in or around Exposition Park.

Fans who wish to drive to the MLS game should instead park at Dodger Stadium and take LAFC Park & Ride Shuttles to Banc of California Stadium.

The recommended alternative is taking Metro to the Expo Park/USC station, then walking along Kinsey Drive or Victory Walk to South Coliseum Drive, toward Banc of California Stadium.

"In one of the greatest sports cities in the world, it's not surprising that we find ourselves in a unique and challenging situation with same-day events in Expo Park," LAFC Co-President Larry Freedman said.

"We are fortunate to be able to work with our partners at Metro and the Dodgers to provide the best possible alternatives for our fans and supporters attending the MLS Cup on Saturday."

The game will be broadcast nationally on Fox, Univision and TUDN. It can also be heard locally on radio on ESPN-710 AM in English and 980-AM La Mera Mera in Spanish.

