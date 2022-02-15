Video: LAFD firefighter falls through roof of burning garage as it collapses in Sherman Oaks

Video: LA firefighter falls through collapsing roof of burning garage

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- A dramatic video of a firefight in Sherman Oaks shows the moment when a Los Angeles firefighter falls through the roof of a burning garage.

Remarkably that firefighter was not hurt, according to officials.

The fire broke out at a home in the 4500 block of N. Sunnyslope Avenue just before 6 p.m. It took 26 firefighters about 14 minutes to put out the fire, the L.A. Fire Department said.

Firefighters were seen working during the fire on the roof of the home's garage when it collapsed, and that firefighter rode the roof down into the interior of the garage.

Fellow crew members rush inside to help. Moments later, they were all seen coming out unharmed.

The fire was contained to the garage, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

