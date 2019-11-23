LAFD crews encounter heavy smoke when responding to blaze at medical clinic in East Hollywood

EAST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Fire crews encountered heave smoke when they responded to a structure fire in East Hollywood Friday evening.

The fire broke out in the 1200 block of N. Vermont Avenue at a single story medical center. The location was the site of a previous burn.

No other structures were being threatened and there were no reports of injuries.

