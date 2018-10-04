Firefighters respond to massive blaze at abandoned church near downtown Los Angeles

A dramatic fire erupted at an abandoned church in University Park, prompting a response from Los Angeles firefighters. (LLN)

By ABC7.com staff
UNIVERSITY PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A dramatic fire erupted Thursday morning at an abandoned church in University Park, prompting a response from more than 130 Los Angeles firefighters.

The stubborn blaze erupted shortly before 6:30 a.m. at a 19,811-square-foot, two-story structure in the 700 block of Washington Boulevard, according to the LAFD.

The intensity of the flames initially forced the firefighters to assume a defensive position. They later attacked the fire with hoses on the ground and atop the church, which was constructed in 1924.

No injuries were immediately reported.

More than an hour after the firefight began, Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott said crews were making "good progress" against the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown.
