LaGuardia flight with Hillary Clinton on board reportedly had scary mechanical issue

EAST ELMHURST, Queens -- An American Airlines flight with Hillary Clinton on board reportedly had a scary mechanical issue as it prepared to leave LaGuardia on Sunday.

A law enforcement source told CNN that the plane was still on the ground, hundreds of feet from the terminal when it shook.

Groundworkers saw smoke, then found metal debris in the area.

The flight was heading to Washington D.C.

Passengers were put on a different plane, which left about 90 minutes later.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east elmhurstnew york cityqueenslaguardia airporthillary clinton
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vigil honors victims of Saugus High School shooting
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family gathering
Driver arrested after 2 teenage brothers killed in Winnetka crash
17-year-old student arrested for alleged threat against Riverside high school
7 workers fired after brawl at Wisconsin Popeyes caught on camera
Security in Mexico City tight for Chargers-Chiefs MNF game
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of taxi driver in DTLA
Show More
Santa Ana motorcycle officer injured after crash
2 killed, 3 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on 10 Fwy. in El Monte
Democratic presidential candidates participate in CSULA forum
Mexico City traffic and air quality are worse than LA
Final 60 Swarm freeway closure held
More TOP STORIES News