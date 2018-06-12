Laguna Beach resident tied up, robbed in armed home invasion

By and ABC7.com staff
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A 71-year-old Laguna Beach resident was bound and robbed in an armed home invasion, and the suspects remain on the run.

Police dispatchers received a 911 call shortly after 11 p.m. Monday from a resident in the 20000 block of Laguna Canyon Road saying she was the victim of a home-invasion robbery.

The caller, while still partially bound, told dispatchers that two men dressed in all black entered her home, brandished handguns and stated they were looking for drugs and money.

The two suspects ransacked her home and fled with several stolen firearms and money, police said. Investigators said they believe this was an isolated incident.

Authorities released two photos of one of the suspects, asking for the public's assistance in tracking down the culprits. If you have any relevant information about this ongoing investigation, you're urged to contact the Laguna Beach Police Department at (949) 497-0701 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.
