Suspect in custody after fire rips through large home in Laguna Hills

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was taken into custody after authorities responded to a raging fire that ripped through a large home in Laguna Hills on Wednesday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department responded to the 27700 block of Greenfield Drive around 11 a.m. after receiving a disturbance call stemming from a family dispute.

In a video posted on the the department's Twitter page, authorities said deputies "attempted contact" with the residents of the home but didn't receive any answer, prompting them to treat it as a barricade situation.

Shortly after, intense flames had broken through the home's roof, sending a thick plume of smoke into the air.

The fire department arrived shortly after but firefighters were not allowed to approach the home because of the possible barricade situation.



A single fire engine was seen in front of an adjacent house, using a fire house to douse the flames from afar.

Evacuations took place in the neighborhood, and though there is no threat to the community, authorities asked residents to stay away from the area as the investigation continues.

Additional information about the suspect who was taken into custody or the cause of the fire were not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
