Maui wildfire: Aerial video shows widespread devastation in Lahaina

We're getting our first aerial look at the devastation in the historic Hawaiian town of Lahaina.

HONOLULU -- Wind-whipped wildfires raced through parts of Hawaii on Wednesday, destroying homes and businesses in the historic town of Lahaina on the island of Maui, injuring several people, forcing evacuations and leading some to flee to the relative safety of the ocean, where they were rescued by the Coast Guard.

Devastating aerial video posted by Richard Olsten of Air Maui Helicopter Tours Tuesday shows the destruction in the beloved town.

Fire was widespread in Lahaina Town, including on Front Street, a shopping and dining area that is popular with tourists, County of Maui spokesperson Mahina Martin said by phone early Wednesday.

"Do NOT go to Lahaina Town," the county tweeted hours before all roads in and out of West Maui's biggest community were closed to everyone except emergency personnel.