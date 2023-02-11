Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra reopens for night dancing following Monterey Park mass shooting

The staff honored Brandon Tsay, who disarmed the gunman before he made his way into the facility the night of the shooting.

The staff honored 26-year-old Brandon Tsay, who disarmed the gunman before he made his way into the facility the night of the shooting.

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- Weeks after the gunman behind the Monterey Park mass shooting showed up at the Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra moments after he had just killed 11 people, the staff at the dance studio took a big step on its journey to healing.

The Lai Lai Ballroom reopened its doors for night dancing on Friday. The staff was sure to honor 26-year-old Brandon Tsay, who disarmed the gunman before he made his way into the facility the night of the shooting.

The family-owned studio has been an Alhambra treasure for 30 years where people can dance and spend time with friends.

In the wake of the horrific shooting, some community members said they need more time to heal.

"This studio has stood through a lot of ups and downs and we're not going to let this person stop us from dancing," said Brenda Tsay, Brandon's sister.

Brandon was captured on surveillance video confronting the gunman and wrestling the assault gun away from him.

"My brother ... he did something very amazing and I think everyone here and everyone actually in the nation knows that," said Brenda.

During last week's State of the Union address, President Joe Biden recognized Brandon and devoted a portion of his speech to gun violence.

There was an emotional moment when he asked Brandon to stand. The 26-year-old received a loud standing ovation.

"Two weeks ago, during the Lunar New Year celebrations, he heard the studio door close and he saw a man standing there pointing a semi-automatic pistol at him," Biden said. "He thought he was going to die, and he thought about the people inside."

"In that instant, he found the courage to act and wrestled the semi-automatic pistol away from a gunman who had already killed 11 people at another dance studio," Biden continued.

"He saved lives. It's time we do the same. Ban assault weapons now."

"We still think we're dreaming about it, to be honest," said Brenda of her brother's actions. "My family, my grandmother she's never felt so proud of him actually and he's just making us very proud and hopefully every other Asian American in the U.S."