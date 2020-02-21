Traffic

Lake Elsinore crash: Wreck shuts down northbound 15 Freeway

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- A two-car crash shut down the northbound 15 Freeway in Lake Elsinore on Friday.

The wreck occurred around 11 a.m. near Railroad Canyon.

A SigAlert was issued, and the California Highway Patrol said the closure was expected to last a while.

There were no immediate reports about injuries.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficlake elsinoreriverside countycar crashchpfreewayroad closure
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News