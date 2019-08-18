Lake Elsinore: Investigation underway after body found in ditch in Cleveland National Forest

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a body that was found in a ditch in the Cleveland National Forest in Lake Elsinore.The Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded Saturday night to the area where the body was found, along South Main Divide Road, south of Highway 74.Details on the age or sex of the victim were not available.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.