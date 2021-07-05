Man arrested after makeshift display of dangerous fireworks found in Lake Elsinore backyard

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Lake Elsinore man was arrested Sunday after authorities say he set up a large number of dangerous fireworks in his backyard for a makeshift fireworks show.Howard "Steve" Lawrence was booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta and is facing one felony count of possession of dangerous fireworks, according to Cal Fire Battalion Chief Branden Smith.Cal Fire says the agency received a tip about the "large quantity" of fireworks in the 32000 block of Garner Road in the Lakeland Village community.When Cal Fire officers arrived at the home, they "discovered a makeshift public display of fireworks that were fused together and prepared for an unlawful discharge assembly."A sheriff's bomb/hazardous device team dismantled the display and rendered the fireworks safe for transport and disposal, Smith said.