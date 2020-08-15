Lake Fire burns nearly 18K acres after 100+ lightning strikes cause blaze to quickly spread

LAKE HUGHES, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 1,500 firefighters in the Angeles National Forest on Saturday continued their efforts against the massive Lake Fire, which officials say has burned 17,862 acres after it was downgraded in size earlier in the day.

The size of the fire zone was initially reduced from 17,482 acres to 14,714 due to "improved infrared mapping of the fire perimeter," according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Several hours later, however, fire officials updated that number after over 100 lightning strikes caused spotting and fueled the flames.


The blaze was only 12% contained as it burned near Lake Hughes amid an extreme heat wave.

Fire officials said 21 buildings had been destroyed, including at least five homes, and more than 5,400 residences were threatened.

'Fire tornado' captured on video as massive Lake Fire marches across Angeles National Forest
EMBED More News Videos

A dramatic "fire tornado" was captured on video inside the perimeter of an unrelenting brush fire that has grown to 10,500 acres near Lake Hughes in the Angeles National Forest.



Evacuations remained in effect for the following areas: Lake Hughes Road West of Pine Canyon and north of Dry Gulch Road, east of Ridge Route Road, west of Lake Hughes Road and Fire Station 78, north of Pine Canyon and Lake Hughes Road, and south of SR-138.

An evacuation site was established at Highland High School, at 39055 25th St. W in Palmdale, according to the American Red Cross.
As if firefighters at the scene did not have enough to contend with, several of them had to run to safety when a longhorn bull that was apparently escaping the blaze charged at them on Friday.

WATCH: Evacuation centers established for Lake Hughes fire in Angeles National Forest
EMBED More News Videos

Evacuation points were set up at two locations in Lake Hughes as the Lake Fire threatened thousands of structures and prompted evacuations for at least 100 structures.



"Crews were clearing the road so the engines could get to a clearing when they were chased out" by a bull named Ferdinand, the Ventura County Fire Department said in the caption of a video that showed the encounter. No one was injured in that incident or the the fire itself.

Firefighters were struggling in steep, rugged terrain amid scorching temperatures. The National Weather Service warned temperatures could hit 111 degrees in the Antelope Valley Saturday, and winds gusting 15-20 mph was expected later in the afternoon.

The cause of the Lake Fire remains under investigation.

Download the ABC7 Los Angeles app on your iPhone or Android device to get the latest updates on the Lake Fire.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake hugheslos angeles countyevacuationbrush firewildfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State election official on possible mail delay: 'Not panicking yet'
Power restored after Stage 3 emergency declared
Video: Longhorn steer charges at crews battling Lake Fire
SoCal weather: Scorching temps continue through weekend
Bay Area couple celebrating birthday are beaten by police
9/11 'Tribute in Light' back on with support from Gov. Cuomo
Trump orders TikTok owner to sell US assets
Show More
Laid-off workers protest Lynwood hospital's change of ownership
Police ID suspect, fire reduced to 2,500 acres
Woman shot with BB gun for removing Trump sign from yard
9th Circuit ends California ban on high-capacity magazines
RZA creates jingle to replace ice cream song that has racist ties
More TOP STORIES News