Lake Forest: Man dies after being found shot in alley in early morning hours of New Year's Day

By ABC7.com staff
LAKE FOREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was found fatally shot in an alley early Wednesday morning in Lake Forest, prompting a homicide investigation, authorities said.

In a statement, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded just before 1:30 a.m. to a report of a man bleeding near Second Street and Village Drive.

The deputies arrived in the residential area to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and not breathing, the news release said. Described as being about 20 years old, he was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

The man's name was not immediately released.

A description of the shooter, who remained at large, was not available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's dispatch center at (714) 647-7000. Anonymous tips may be submitted to OC Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake forestorange countyhomicide investigationhomicideshootingorange county sheriff's department
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA rings in 2020 with celebration at Grand Park
SoCal history: A look back at moments that defined TV
Federal agency will investigate deadly Tesla crash in Harbor Gateway
Pope: Sorry I lost patience with hand-shaker who yanked me
Suspect hospitalized after shootout with Costa Mesa police
2 arrested in fatal stabbing of 62-year-old Tustin man
Woman says popular face mask burned her stepdaughter's face
Show More
Powerball's First Millionaire of 2020 revealed!
Father upset hotel didn't give refund after hosting swingers' party
Man dies trying to stop laptop theft at Oakland Starbucks, police say
Hemet woman thanks community after apartment fire that killed 4
Police chase: Driver abandons moving vehicle after NoHo crash
More TOP STORIES News