Lake Forest: Man dies after being found shot in alley in early morning hours of New Year's Day

If you have information regarding this incident, contact OCSD Dispatch at 714-647-7000 or anonymous tips can be submitted to OC Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) January 1, 2020

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was found fatally shot in an alley early Wednesday morning in Lake Forest, prompting a homicide investigation, authorities said.In a statement, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded just before 1:30 a.m. to a report of a man bleeding near Second Street and Village Drive.The deputies arrived in the residential area to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and not breathing, the news release said. Described as being about 20 years old, he was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.The man's name was not immediately released.A description of the shooter, who remained at large, was not available.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's dispatch center at (714) 647-7000. Anonymous tips may be submitted to OC Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.