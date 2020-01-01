Lake Forest: Man dies after being found shot in alley in early morning hours of New Year's Day

In a statement, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded just before 1:30 a.m. to a report of a man bleeding near Second Street and Village Drive.
The deputies arrived in the residential area to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and not breathing, the news release said. Described as being about 20 years old, he was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.
If you have information regarding this incident, contact OCSD Dispatch at 714-647-7000 or anonymous tips can be submitted to OC Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.— OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) January 1, 2020
The man's name was not immediately released.
A description of the shooter, who remained at large, was not available.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's dispatch center at (714) 647-7000. Anonymous tips may be submitted to OC Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.