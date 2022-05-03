drought

Body in barrel found on newly exposed bottom of Nevada's Lake Mead as drought depletes reservoir

EMBED <>More Videos

Body in barrel exposed as level of Nevada's Lake Mead drops

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- A body inside a barrel was found over the weekend on the the newly exposed bottom of Nevada's Lake Mead as drought depletes one of the largest U.S. reservoirs - and officials predicted the discovery could be just the first of more grim finds.

"I would say there is a very good chance as the water level drops that we are going to find additional human remains," Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer told KLAS-TV on Monday.

The lake's level has dropped so much that the uppermost water intake at drought-stricken Lake Mead became visible last week. The reservoir on the Colorado River behind Hoover Dam has become so depleted that Las Vegas is now pumping water from deeper within Lake Mead, which also stretches into Arizona.

Personal items found inside the barrel indicated the person died more than 40 years ago in the 1980s, Spencer said.

He declined to discuss a cause of death and declined to describe the items found, saying the investigation is ongoing.

Which SoCal areas will be affected by new outdoor watering restrictions?
EMBED More News Videos

The Metropolitan Water District restrictions apply to areas of L.A., Ventura and San Bernardino counties that rely mostly on state water supplied through the district, including some parts of the city of L.A.


Police plan to reach out to experts at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas to analyze when the barrel started eroding. The Clark County coroner's office will try to determine the person's identity.

Boaters spotted the barrel Sunday afternoon. National Park Service rangers searched an area near the lake's Hemenway Harbor and found the barrel containing skeletal remains.

Lake Mead and Lake Powell upstream are the largest human-made reservoirs in the U.S., part of a system that provides water to more than 40 million people, tribes, agriculture and industry in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming and across the southern border in Mexico.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nevadawaterwater conservationdroughtdeath investigationbody founddead body
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DROUGHT
Drought-conscious lawn alternatives
Which SoCal areas will be affected by new outdoor watering limits?
New water restrictions to limit outdoor watering for millions in SoCal
California Senate OKs lower standard for indoor water use
TOP STORIES
California proposes protecting abortion in state constitution
Chief Justice confirms authenticity of leaked draft in abortion case
Couple killed in hit-and-run crash on 91 Freeway near Compton
3 kids hurt at Rancho Cucamonga event involving sheriff's helicopter
Amid rising COVID cases, SoCal doctors seeing jump in another illness
4-day work week bill stalls in California State Legislature
LA County to consider effort for abortion safe haven
Show More
WATCH: Dodgers fan damages Tesla in Echo Park
Kim Kardashian wears iconic Marilyn Monroe dress to Met Gala
Marvel's 'Doctor Strange' cast hits Hollywood red carpet
Rocket caught but then dropped by helicopter: VIDEO
Ulta apologizes for Kate Spade perfume email called insensitive
More TOP STORIES News