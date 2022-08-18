Lakers retiring Pau Gasol's No. 16 jersey in March 7 ceremony

Gasol teamed with Kobe Bryant to lead the Lakers to three straight NBA Finals appearances and two championships.

LOS ANGELES -- Pau Gasol will join a long line of legendary big men when his number is retired in the Lakers' rafters next season.

L.A. will honor Gasol's No. 16 on March 7 when it hosts the Memphis Grizzlies, the team announced Wednesday as part of its schedule release for 2022-23.

Gasol was traded from Memphis to L.A. in 2008 and teamed with Kobe Bryant to lead the Lakers to three straight NBA Finals appearances and two championships.

Gasol played in L.A. until 2014 when he signed with the Chicago Bulls as a free agent. He earned three of his six career All-Star appearances in his time with the franchise.

He retired from basketball last fall after a final season in his native Spain.

Gasol's jersey will hang alongside Hall of Fame centers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal and Wilt Chamberlain as well as Bryant, Magic Johnson, Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, James Worthy, Gail Goodrich and Jamaal Wilkes.