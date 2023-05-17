Lakers take on Denver Nuggets in high pressure Western Conference Finals

The Lakers are hoping to leave Denver with a Rocky Mountain High, as they take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday.

To prepare for the game and the high-altitude of Colorado, the Lakers arrived two days early. LeBron James said playing in Colorado is like playing on the East Coast, as it takes a couple of days to adjust to the mile high conditions.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham knows the city well. He began his playing career with the Denver Nuggets in 1996.

"We played in a different building, our building wasn't this nice," said Ham.

For LeBron, he is hoping to win this series so he can advance to the NBA Finals, a series he has already been to 10 times, winning four of them.

LeBron, his teammates and Lakers fans are hoping the all-time great's experience helps the underdog defeat the number one seeded Nuggets.

"You can call it the underdog. You know, there are professional opinions, obviously, but, coming from a Laker fan, we got this," said one fan.

Nuggets fans believe the team will outperform its history of struggling against the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, including a loss in 2020, due to the team's star player Nikola Jokic.

A good indicator of how the series will go will be Tuesday's game, starting at 5:30 p.m.