Happening now: Lakers look to clinch series against Grizzlies

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Lakers look to clinch the Western Conference first round over the Memphis Grizzlies in game six. The teams meet for the ninth time this season. Los Angeles is 27-25 against the Western Conference, and Memphis is 30-22 against conference opponents.

The Lakers have gone 27-25 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has an 18-32 record against teams over .500.

The Grizzlies are 30-22 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis scores 116.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and two blocks for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 25.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is shooting 45.1% and averaging 18.8 points for the Grizzlies. Bane is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 7-3, averaging 118.4 points, 48.8 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points per game.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 113.7 points, 46.6 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points.