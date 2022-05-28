Lakers hire Darvin Ham as head coach, ESPN reports

Lakers had formal interview with the Bucks assistant on Thursday and offered job today, sources said. Ham takes over the Lakers as a first-time head coach. https://t.co/8hCVatbraw — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 28, 2022

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Lakers have hired Darvin Ham as their new head coach, according to ESPN.ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on Twitter, tweeting: "Lakers had formal interview with the Bucks assistant on Thursday and offered job today, sources said. Ham takes over the Lakers as a first-time head coach."According to Wojnarowski, Ham's deal will be for four years.Los Angeles is coming off one of the franchise's most disappointing seasons that resulted in the firing of Frank Vogel.