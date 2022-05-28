Sports

Lakers hire Darvin Ham as head coach, ESPN reports

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Lakers have hired Darvin Ham as their new head coach, according to ESPN.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on Twitter, tweeting: "Lakers had formal interview with the Bucks assistant on Thursday and offered job today, sources said. Ham takes over the Lakers as a first-time head coach."



According to Wojnarowski, Ham's deal will be for four years.

Los Angeles is coming off one of the franchise's most disappointing seasons that resulted in the firing of Frank Vogel.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

