Lakers hire Darvin Ham as head coach, ESPN reports

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on Twitter, tweeting: "Lakers had formal interview with the Bucks assistant on Thursday and offered job today, sources said. Ham takes over the Lakers as a first-time head coach."
Lakers had formal interview with the Bucks assistant on Thursday and offered job today, sources said. Ham takes over the Lakers as a first-time head coach. https://t.co/8hCVatbraw— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 28, 2022
According to Wojnarowski, Ham's deal will be for four years.
Los Angeles is coming off one of the franchise's most disappointing seasons that resulted in the firing of Frank Vogel.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.