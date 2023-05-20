Lakers fans, Coach Ham say team needs to get back on defense ahead of crucial Game 3

Lakers fans, Coach Ham say the team needs to get back on defense ahead of the crucial Game 3 on Saturday.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets Saturday night down in the series 2-0.

Although the route to winning the best of seven series may seem daunting, L.A. doesn't have to look very far for a precedent. In the last playoff round the Phoenix Suns were down against Denver 2-0 and they came back to tie the series 2-2.

Plus, the Lakers play their next two games at home in front of crowd who wants nothing more to see the Lake show go on.

"We're here to see the Lakers win Game 3, it's a must-win game," said Lakers fan Tristan outside of Crypto.com Arena. "I think if we lose tonight, we're in a bad spot. And we gotta dig ourselves out of the hole. So we have to come out and win."

Another fan, Thomas Harris, said the Lakers can win if they start getting back quicker on defense.

"I'm not nervous today, I think the Lakers will pull it out," said Harris. "I think we're going to tie it up here at home court 2-2. Get back on defense. We gotta get back on defense. If we can get back on defense, and put a body on Joker, don't let him get all those offensive rebounds and put back on tip, I think they'll be fine."

Lakers Head Coach Darvin Ham said the same thing before the game. The team needs to get back on defense.

The Lakers-Nuggets game will be aired live on ABC at 5:30 p.m.