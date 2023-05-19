Nuggets take 2-0 series lead over Lakers with 108-103 win in Western Conference Finals

DENVER -- The Denver Nuggets took a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals on Thursday after a back-and-forth battle over the Lakers won by 108-103.

LeBron James scored 22 but made two key errors in the final minute, missing a layup and then giving up a turnover in the waning seconds. He also missed an open dunk in the second quarter. "Father Time" was trending on Twitter a short time later.

Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic notched a triple-double with 23 points, 12 assists and 17 rebounds, but it was Jamal Murray who was the scoring leader, scoring 37 points, including six three-pointers.

The series now pivots to Los Angeles, with Game 3 set for Saturday, airing on ABC, and Game 4 on Monday.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.