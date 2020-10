EMBED >More News Videos At least 76 people were arrested and dozens of buildings were damaged amid raucous celebrations in downtown Los Angeles after the Lakers won the NBA title.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Lakers have officially announced that any public celebration of their 17th championship will have to wait because of the coronavirus pandemic.The team consulted with the city Los Angeles and said the celebration will take place as soon as it safe to do so.The team returned to Los Angeles on Monday after defeating the Miami Heat to win the title in the NBA bubble in Orlando on Sunday night.Dozens of fans showed up at Los Angeles International Airport, hoping to catch a glimpse of NBA Finals MVP Lebron James and the rest of the team.