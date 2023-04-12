NBA play-in: Lakers beat Timberwolves in overtime thriller

Lakers forward LeBron James dunks over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley during the first half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in L.A.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in an overtime thriller in the NBA's play-in game Tuesday night and will now face the Memphis Grizzlies in the conference quarterfinals.

Trailing for most of regulation, the Lakers rallied in the fourth quarter before prevailing in overtime. L.A. jumped out to an early lead in OT and sealed the game at the free throw line. The final score was 108-102.

Dennis Schroder hit a three-pointer after a pass from LeBron James to put L.A. ahead with just seconds left in the fourth quarter. A foul by Anthony Davis on the next play, followed by three clutch free throws by Mike Conley Jr. sent the game to OT.

Los Angeles will now play as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and will face the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies.

Minnesota will play the winner of Oklahoma City Thunder - New Orleans Pelicans for the No. 8 seed.

