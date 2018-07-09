Lakewood family still searching for answers following 2012 homicide

EMBED </>More Videos

Six years after a Lakewood teen was fatally shot following a party, there are still no clues related to his killer. (KABC)

By
WEST ATHENS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Every year in July, a Lakewood family looks at photo albums of Emmanuel Gatewood.

It's the anniversary of the shooting that killed Gatewood.

On July 10, 2012, Gatewood and several other teenagers were waiting on the sidewalk after a party when authorities say a gunman walked up, fatally shot him and fled the scene.

Gatewood's mother Dee had been hesitant to let him go to the party, but Emmanuel was about to be a senior at Lakewood High School and his friends weren't in gangs.

"I just gave in and let him go even though I just felt something deep inside," Dee Gatewood said. "It just didn't feel right."

The homicide may have been a case of mistaken identity, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

Gatewood's sister was on her way to pick up her brother at the party.

"I felt guilt because I thought if I left the house a little sooner, none of this would've happened," Erin Gatewood said.

Six years later, there are still no clues related to Gatewood's killer. His family continues to ask for the public's help.

"Think if it was their child, if it was one of their family members, how would you feel and what would you want people to do?" Dee Gatewood said.

Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidehomicide investigationshootingteen killedteen shotLakewoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News