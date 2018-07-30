Lakewood Jack in the Box employee attacked with tire iron during robbery, suspect on the run

Authorities are searching for a suspect wanted for assaulting an employee at a Jack in the Box in Lakewood Monday morning and stealing the restaurant's cash box. (OnScene TV)

LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities are searching for a suspect wanted for assaulting an employee at a Jack in the Box in Lakewood Monday morning and stealing the restaurant's cash box.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and suffered a gash on his forehead when the suspect attacked him with a tire iron. The incident happened on the 11500 block of East Carson Avenue at approximately 2 a.m.

According to the Lakewood Sheriff's department, the man broke through the glass front door and hit the employee over the head, taking the cash box and fleeing.

The suspect is described as an adult white male in his 30s.

The victim was hospitalized, but is expect to be fine.
