Caught on video: Mother, child followed to Lakewood home by stranger who remains on the loose

A man was arrested in connection with a pair of armed follow home robberies in downtown Los Angeles and Calabasas, and two other suspects remained at large, police said.

LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A mother and her child were terrified after a stranger followed them to their Lakewood home Sunday night, then tried to get inside. The chilling incident was caught on video.A Nest security camera captured a man approach the front door moments after the mother, carrying her child, enters the house.The man, who has a distinctive scorpion tattoo on his neck, is seen checking to see if the door is locked. He then stays on the front porch for several minutes, before pacing back and forth on the sidewalk in front of the house.The frightened woman called her husband, who called 911.The man left the scene by the time Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies arrived. No arrests have been made. Detectives are still looking for the man.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone who has information regarding this incident is urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.