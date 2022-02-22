Caught on video: Mother, child followed to Lakewood home by stranger who remains on the loose

EMBED <>More Videos

Caught on video: Mother, child followed by stranger to Lakewood home

LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A mother and her child were terrified after a stranger followed them to their Lakewood home Sunday night, then tried to get inside. The chilling incident was caught on video.

A Nest security camera captured a man approach the front door moments after the mother, carrying her child, enters the house.

The man, who has a distinctive scorpion tattoo on his neck, is seen checking to see if the door is locked. He then stays on the front porch for several minutes, before pacing back and forth on the sidewalk in front of the house.

The frightened woman called her husband, who called 911.

RELATED | Suspect arrested after follow-home robberies in downtown LA and Calabasas, 2 sought
EMBED More News Videos

A man was arrested in connection with a pair of armed follow home robberies in downtown Los Angeles and Calabasas, and two other suspects remained at large, police said.



The man left the scene by the time Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies arrived. No arrests have been made. Detectives are still looking for the man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lakewoodlos angeles countysafetycrimelos angeles county sheriff's departmentsouthern californiacaught on videoinvestigationcaught on camera
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ukraine crisis could lead to highest gas prices in CA history
SoCal's coldest storm of the season to sweep through region Tuesday
War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine
'Family Reunion' actress Jaida Benjamin reported missing in LA area
Lawyer for some CHP officers accused of fraud calls case a witch hunt
Huntington Beach mourns death of officer involved in helicopter crash
Antisemitic flyers found in 2 Orange County neighborhoods
Show More
Is it time for another COVID booster shot? SoCal doctor weighs in
Britney Spears signs $15 million book deal for tell-all memoir
LAHSA to resume counting homeless population across LA County
Michigan coach Howard hits Wisconsin assistant after a loss
LA Metro reduces bus, rail services due to driver shortage
More TOP STORIES News