Lamborghini slams into fence behind Hollywood post office; several injured, DUI suspect arrested

Firefighter-paramedics were dispatched shortly before 2:30 a.m. to the parking lot of U.S. Postal Service's Hollywood station in 6500 block of Selma Avenue. No one was transported to a hospital, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The injuries to the driver and two of his passengers were considered minor, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
News video from the scene showed the vehicle's wreckage perched atop a damaged wrought-iron fence behind the post office, a short distance from where several Postal Service vehicles were parked.