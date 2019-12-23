Lamborghini, motorcycle crash leaves 1 woman dead in Agoura Hills

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A multi-vehicle collision that included an exotic sports car killed one person in Agoura Hills Sunday.Witnesses said a Lamborghini and motorcycle were involved in the crash.The accident happened near the intersection of Mulholland Highway and Cornell just before 2 p.m.A woman, believed to be the motorcycle rider, died.Video from the scene shows multiple exotic cars in the area. The California Highway Patrol was at the scene and investigating.