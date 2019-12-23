Lamborghini, motorcycle crash leaves 1 woman dead in Agoura Hills

By ABC7.com staff
AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A multi-vehicle collision that included an exotic sports car killed one person in Agoura Hills Sunday.

Witnesses said a Lamborghini and motorcycle were involved in the crash.

The accident happened near the intersection of Mulholland Highway and Cornell just before 2 p.m.

A woman, believed to be the motorcycle rider, died.

Video from the scene shows multiple exotic cars in the area. The California Highway Patrol was at the scene and investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
agoura hillslos angeles countycar crashfatal crash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Three passenger buses engulfed in flames at LAX
Surfer bitten by shark off Ventura County coast
Curry family surprises 2,000 people as The Grinch, Cindy Lou Who
Chargers drop final home game against Raiders, 24-17
Doorbell camera catches dog stealing package from Oklahoma porch
Suspected DUI driver crashes into LAPD cruiser in Van Nuys
Lowrider club pays off student lunch debt at CA elementary school
Show More
Holiday packages damaged after FedEx truck fire in OC
Millions to travel through LAX during 'super peak' day
Man killed after being hit by 2 cars in Pomona
Where does the minimum wage change in 2020?
Free program focuses on agility, balance among senior veterans
More TOP STORIES News