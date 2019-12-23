AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A multi-vehicle collision that included an exotic sports car killed one person in Agoura Hills Sunday.
Witnesses said a Lamborghini and motorcycle were involved in the crash.
The accident happened near the intersection of Mulholland Highway and Cornell just before 2 p.m.
A woman, believed to be the motorcycle rider, died.
Video from the scene shows multiple exotic cars in the area. The California Highway Patrol was at the scene and investigating.
Lamborghini, motorcycle crash leaves 1 woman dead in Agoura Hills
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More