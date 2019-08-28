Lancaster abuse case: DA to seek death penalty for mother, boyfriend charged in murder of 10-year-old Anthony Avalos

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for a Lancaster woman and her boyfriend who are both charged with the torture and murder of her 10-year-old son, Anthony Avalos, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday morning.

Heather Barron, 29, and Kareem Leiva, 33, remain jailed in connection with Anthony's death on June 21, 2018.

Prosecutors contend that the boy was severely tortured during the last five or six days of his life by his mother and Leiva. The alleged abuse included whipping the child with a belt and a looped cord, pouring hot sauce on his face and mouth, holding him by his feet and dropping him on his head repeatedly, according to court documents.

Earlier this month, some of Anthony's family members announced a lawsuit that accuses the county and multiple social workers of failing to properly respond to reports that Anthony and his siblings were being abused.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Anthony's father, aunt, uncle and six half-siblings, requests damages in excess of $50 million.

An attorney representing relatives of a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died from abuse is demanding a criminal investigation of the social workers involved in the case.

