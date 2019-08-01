Lancaster abuse case: Family of Anthony Avalos files $50 million lawsuit against DCFS

The lawsuit alleges that DCFS and Hathaway-Sycamores Child and Family Services had more than a dozen reports of suspected child abuse in the case of Anthony Avalos and yet did not take action to remove him from his home.
Anthony's mother, Heather Barron, and her boyfriend, Kareen Leiva, are charged with torturing the boy, who died in 2017 after suffering five or six days of sustained abuse, authorities said.
The family and their attorney, Brian Claypool, claim social workers were aware of problems and violated laws that require them to immediately report any suspected child abuse.
"This lawsuit that we have filed, hopefully, will create transparency within an agency that acts more like the Central Intelligence Agency. L.A. County DCFS is like the CIA. You can't get any information out of them, and that's a big reason why we are filing this lawsuit," said Claypool at a press conference Thursday.
A crowd gathered at the DCFS offices in Koreatown to demand accountability from the department and its social workers, chanting "Justice or Anthony."
An internal DCFS document reveals that in May 2016, Anthony's mother had been declared "unable or unwilling to protect the child from serious harm, including physical and sexual abuse," according to the Claypool Law Firm.
The department is also facing similar claims in the separate cases of two other children, Gabriel Fernandez and Noah Cuatro, who also allegedly died despite a number of red flags that indicated physical and sexual abuse.
Claypool also called on the U.S. Attorney General to launch a federal civil rights investigation into DCFS.