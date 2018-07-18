Lancaster abuse case: Funeral date set for 10-year-old Anthony Avalos

The funeral for a 10-year-old Lancaster boy, who was allegedly tortured and murdered by his mother and her boyfriend, will be held this week.

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) --
The funeral for a 10-year-old Lancaster boy, who was allegedly tortured and murdered by his mother and her boyfriend, will be held this week.

Anthony Avalos will be laid to rest at Saint Junipero Serra Parish in Quartz Hill on Friday. The service will then proceed to Good Shepherd Cemetery in Lancaster.

MORE: Attorney, relatives demand criminal investigation of social workers in Lancaster abuse case
An attorney representing relatives of a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died from abuse is demanding a criminal investigation of the social workers involved in the case.


The family asked everyone in attendance to wear superhero shirts in honor of Anthony.

The boy died on June 21.

His mother, Heather Barron, and her boyfriend, Kareem Leiva, are both charged in his murder. They are behind bars and expected to be arraigned next month.

MORE: Lancaster boy allegedly tortured, abused for at least 5 days before death
Prosecutors say 10-year-old Anthony Avalos of Lancaster suffered at least five days of sustained torture before his death on June 21, according to new court papers.


Prosecutors said Anthony suffered at least five days of sustained torture before his death.

According to court papers, the torture included slamming the boy onto the bedroom floor, whipping him with a belt and cord, pouring hot sauce into his mouth and forbidding him to use the bathroom. He was also allegedly forced to kneel on rice for long periods of time and forced to kneel or stand in a corner for several hours.

Authorities said Anthony's sexuality may have been a motivating factor in his death.
