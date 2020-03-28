Lancaster teen whose death initially linked to COVID-19 turned away from urgent care, mayor says

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- The mayor of Lancaster says a local teen whose death was initially linked to COVID-19 had been turned away from urgent care because he didn't have insurance.
Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris made the announcement in a Youtube video posted on Wednesday, saying urgent care did not treat the 17-year-old boy who was sent to Antelope Valley Hospital.
Parris said the teen had been sick for several days but had no previous health conditions.
The CDC is further investigating the death and it is not counted as a COVID-19 death right now, but the teen did test positive for COVID-19.
On Wednesday, Los Angeles health officials said the teen is no longer being included in the tally of coronavirus deaths until a precise cause of death is determined.
