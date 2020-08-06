Lancaster deputies chase down their own stolen patrol car

Sheriff's deputies in Lancaster had to chase down one of their own patrol cars after it was stolen Wednesday.
By ABC7.com staff
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Sheriff's deputies in Lancaster had to chase down one of their own patrol cars after it was stolen Wednesday.

The squad car was stolen from the parking lot of Antelope Valley Hospital.

A witness saw someone getting into the squad car and alerted hospital staff.

There was a short pursuit, and the driver eventually pulled over and was taken into custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lancasterlos angeles countylos angeles county sheriff's departmentstolen car
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chase through the Valley ends in violent crash - VIDEO
FBI serves search warrant at Jake Paul's Calabasas home
Music producer Detail arrested on sexual assault charges
Man beaten, robbed of his life savings outside Huntington Park bank
Krispy Kreme giving away donuts, coffee to teachers
Garcetti says DWP will shut off power at illegal party houses
Summer movie meltdown as COVID shutdowns devastate box office
Show More
Video shows Beirut blast as bride poses on her wedding day
Compton mayor shares harrowing experience during traffic stop
CA bill would require employers to disclose COVID-19 exposure in the workplace
Palm Springs nurse with COVID-19 in need of lung transplant
Lebanon putting some Beirut port officials on house arrest
More TOP STORIES News