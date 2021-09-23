Deputies shoot man armed with rifle after barricade situation in Lancaster, authorities say

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who pointed a rifle at sheriff's deputies was shot and wounded Wednesday night after a 90-minute standoff in Lancaster, authorities said.Deputies responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. to a report of criminal threats suspect "seated in a vehicle in front of the victim's location" in the 500 block of West Ave. J-12, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.Authorities arrived to find a man holding a rifle who became "uncooperative" and barricaded himself inside the vehicle, the news release said. A standoff ensued, during which the deputies attempted to negotiate the man's surrender."During the negotiation, the suspect pointed the rifle at deputies and a deputy-involved shooting occurred," the Sheriff's Department said. The wounded man was transported to a hospital in critical condition. He was not immediately identiifed.No deputies were injured in the confrontation.Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.