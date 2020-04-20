LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was fatally shot by sheriff's deputies while attempting to flee on foot in Lancaster Sunday, authorities said.
Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a man with a gun in the 1100 block of West Avenue I around 4:20 p.m.
When deputies encountered a man matching the description of the suspect, they attempted to detain him, leading to a foot pursuit.
During the chase, the man was shot. The suspect was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No deputies were injured.
An investigation is ongoing.
Suspect fatally shot by Lancaster deputies during foot chase, authorities say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News