Lancaster doctor convicted of Medicare kickback conspiracy

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A federal jury on Thursday found a Lancaster doctor guilty of conspiracy for his role in a Medicare kickback conspiracy involving a Los Angeles-area home health agency.

Kanagasabai Kanakeswaran, 65, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to pay and/or receive kickbacks for Medicare referrals and four counts of receiving kickbacks for Medicare referrals.

According to evidence presented at a six-day trial, from 2008 to 2016, Kanakeswaran and others engaged in a conspiracy to refer Medicare patients to Star Home Health Resources, a home health agency in La Verne in exchange for illegal kickback payments.

Kanakeswaran received cash kickback payments, as well as kickback payments by check through a company Kanakeswaran owned called Digital Perfection Corporation, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The owners and operators of Star submitted claims to Medicare based on the Medicare beneficiaries that Kanakeswaran referred to Star, and Medicare paid approximately $4.1 million based on those claims, the evidence showed.

The case was investigated by HHS-OIG and the FBI.

Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 7, 2019.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financedoctorstrialmedicareLancasterLos Angeles CountyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fiery tanker crash kills 2 drivers on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Historic Phoenix Bakery to celebrate 80 years in Chinatown
Stranded travelers ditch cars on 105 Fwy, climb fence to reach LAX
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
OC firefighters, police save dog, cat with special CPR masks
Azusa Uber driver arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, sexual battery
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Show More
2 women killed, 1 injured in San Bernardino shooting
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Hit-and-run driver causes fiery big rig crash on 215 Fwy in IE
Doctor killed family with gas-filled yoga ball, police say
Hurricane Lane video: Parts of Hawaii flooded after torrential rains
More News