Seven dogs killed, five residents displaced after Lancaster house fire

Seven dogs killed in Lancaster house fire

LANCASTER, Calif. (CNS) -- Seven dogs were killed and five residents displaced when a Lancaster house caught fire, authorities said Monday.

The fire was reported at 10:05 p.m. Sunday in the 45500 block of 11th Street West, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel.

The single-story house was well-involved in flames when firefighters arrived, Rangel said.

Firefighters had the flames out at 10:22 p.m., he said.

A battalion chief at the scene confirmed the dogs' deaths and said the American Red Cross was contacted to aid the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire was under investigation by the sheriff's department, he said.

