Lancaster: Person of interest sought after man killed outside Jack in the Box

Homicide detectives on Tuesday asked for the public's help in finding a man described as a person of interest in a deadly assault at a Jack in the Box in Lancaster.Manuel Berryman is wanted for questioning in the death of Frank Borsotti, who was killed Jan. 3 in an incident captured on surveillance video.The footage shows Borsotti, who was in his 60s, being punched by the passenger of a sedan in the parking lot of the fast-food restaurant in the 43600 block of 10th Street West about 12:45 p.m.The victim was transported to a hospital, where he died.According to investigators, Berryman, a California City resident, may be driving an older model Chrysler 300 sedan.Anyone with more information about the case is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.