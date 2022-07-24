Search underway for suspect after man shot, killed while driving in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for the person who shot and killed a man who was driving in Lancaster.The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday near the interaction of 20th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Investigators say witnesses reported seeing the victim driving and then heard gunshots.The man, who has not been identified, suffered gunshot wounds to his torso and later died at the hospital.A description of the suspect or suspect vehicle was not available, and the murder weapon has not been found. Anyone with information is urged to contact the department's homicide division at (323) 890-5500.