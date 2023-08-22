Robbery suspect Jacy Houseton had been charged with resisting an executive officer. But her attorney said the the case against her was dismissed.

Case against woman thrown to ground by deputy in Lancaster is dismissed, attorney says

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- The woman thrown to the ground by a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy outside a grocery store in Lancaster was due in court Tuesday.

Robbery suspect Jacy Houseton had been charged with resisting an executive officer. But according to her attorney, Caree Harper, the cases against her and fellow suspect Damon Barnes were dismissed.

We reached out to the district attorney's office but have not heard back.

The incident, which was captured on video, happened in June at the WinCo grocery store. Bodycam and cellphone video shows a deputy slam the female robbery suspect to the ground outside the grocery store.

Prior to that encounter, footage from inside the store shows Houseton exchanging words with store security, and at one point appearing to shove a security officer as she attempts to get past him. Moments later, she pulls down her face mask and appears to spit on the security guard.

Houseton's lawyers call the takedown outside the store unjustified and say they have filed a civil rights lawsuit against L.A. County officials and the store.

Lawyers for the deputy say his actions were in response to a dangerous situation.