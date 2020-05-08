Lanes reopen after 1 killed on 210 Freeway in Sylmar

A pedestrian was killed on the eastbound side of the 210 Freeway in the Sylmar area Thursday night, officials say.
By ABC7.com staff
SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pedestrian was killed on the eastbound side of the 210 Freeway in the Sylmar area Thursday night, officials say, triggering a full freeway closure temporarily.

The collision led to a Sigalert as officials worked to investigate the collision. The westbound lanes were also closed because of debris from the collision.

It appears the person was struck by more than one vehicle.

The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. on the 210 near Hubbard Street.

The circumstances of the incident were under investigation.

CHP canceled the Sigalert at about 1 a.m. Friday and lanes reopened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sylmarlos angeleslos angeles countysan fernando valleycar accidentpedestrian struckpedestrian killedfreewaycollisionroad closure
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA's 1st community spread of COVID-19 happened in nail salon
CHLA reporting 3 cases of immune syndrome linked to COVID-19
As CA businesses gradually reopen, OC official urges faster action
SoCal businesses turn to steep discounts to keep afloat
Supporters are running 2.23 miles on the birthday of Ahmaud Arbery
Dr. Barbara Ferrer: LA County's health director talks about challenges of reopening
Hawaii arresting rogue tourists for violating quarantine
Show More
Coronavirus is mutating. Here's why it's not a big deal
Newsom reveals new rules for CA businesses to reopen
Arrests made in shooting death of black man jogging in Georgia
Video released of sword-wielding man shot, killed by police in Pomona
CA getting millions in refunds on mask order from China
More TOP STORIES News