LAPD adding more volunteer patrols

The Los Angeles Police Department is adding a few extra sets of eyes and ears to the streets.The department is adding 20 volunteers to patrol neighborhoods, keeping an eye out for potential property crimes and other problems.The volunteers will also help the department with paperwork and clerical duties. Department officials say this will help keep more sworn officers on the streets fighting crime.The volunteers will also be getting new rides, equipped with lights and radios.All of the volunteers go through a background check and they receive some police training too, but they do not have police powers and they will not be making arrests.