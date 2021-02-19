lapd

LAPD's new Alternative Dispatch program calls on mental health professionals to handle nonviolent calls

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- LAPD's Alternative Dispatch program is another step in the city's vow to reduce how often armed officers respond to nonviolent calls.

The new program involves sending out civilian personnel to mental health calls that are nonviolent and do not involve some type of criminal activity.

This is in response to a call from Los Angeles City and County leaders to come up with alternatives to police officers responding to these types of calls.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore says with recent cuts in personnel and other resources, his department has made those adjustments. In recent weeks, the LAPD has sent out mental health professionals in nearly 100 calls.

"Rather than a police officer responding and then seeking the help of mental health professionals, we've been able to streamline and make that alternate service," said Moore.

RELATED | LA city and county debuts program to send unarmed team to mental health incidents
EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles city and county leaders unveiled a new way of dealing with mental health-related emergency calls, one that will help keep armed police officers out of the mix.



In addition, the process for handling fender-benders has also been streamlined. If you are involved in an accident that does not involve any serious injuries, you will be asked to fill out a police report online. The department says it will take about 20 minutes to fill out the report and then you'll receive a code that you can give your insurance company so they can access.

"You're looking at saving 16,000 10-hour shifts for police officers that can remain in the community and address community concerns regarding crime," said Deputy Chief Blake Chow.

With the recent uptick in violent crime in Los Angeles, there are now more officers handling more serious crimes instead of dealing with minor traffic accidents.

Chief Moore is asking for federal funding as well to help pay for the civilian employees that will start responding to nonviolent and non-criminal calls out in the field.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles police departmentlapdpolice officermental health
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LAPD
Driver of stolen cargo van arrested after leading LAPD on bizarre pursuit
CHP smash into suspect's car to end LA chase
Woman arrested at LA hotel for dispensing fake Botox
LAPD chief vows disciplinary action if employees involved in Floyd photo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pilot killed after plane crashes into semi-truck at Port of Los Angeles
House Democrats unveil full $1.9 trillion stimulus bill
Driver of stolen cargo van arrested after leading LAPD on bizarre pursuit
Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West
CA says outdoor youth sports can resume in some counties
CA to set aside 10% of vaccine doses for teachers
US lets in asylum-seekers stuck in Mexico, ends Trump policy
Show More
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez visiting Houston after raising $2M for Texas
Incredible new images shared by Perseverance rover after Mars landing
Worker at San Pedro waterfront business receives $500 tip
CHP smash into suspect's car to end LA chase
More than 12,000 vaccine appointments in LA delayed
More TOP STORIES News