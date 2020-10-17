Suspects run through Expo Park backyards, chased by dogs before capture by LAPD

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police were searching a neighborhood near Exposition Park for several suspects following a short pursuit Friday night.

At least two of the suspects were seen from AIR7 HD running through several backyards and jumping over a concrete wall. At one point two pit bulls showed up, chasing them back over that wall.

With an LAPD helicopter overhead, they could not find a place to hide and eventually surrendered to officers who had surrounded the neighborhood.

The LAPD says officers recovered a handgun and were continuing to search for two other suspects in the neighborhood.
