LAPD blocks busy Van Nuys intersection to investigate suspicious SUV

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police blocked off a large section of Van Nuys around Sherman Way and Van Nuys Boulevard Monday night as they investigated a suspicious vehicle.A black SUV was sitting in a parking lot on Sherman Way near that intersection with all four doors opened.It was not immediately clear if there was anything else about the vehicle which drew police attention.Police shut down the busy intersection and evacuated a doughnut shop and other businesses in the area. Public buses were also being rerouted.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as details become available.