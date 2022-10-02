LAPD bodycam shows officers use CPR to help suspect with gun

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An incident that began with officers confronting an armed man in Chatsworth ended with them using CPR to possibly save his life.

Bodycam video released by the LAPD shows officer trying to stop a man in a parking lot that they believed to be possibly armed.

The man tries to run away but at one point collapses. A gun falls on the ground near him.

Officers noticed he was having trouble breating and was possibly overdosing. They cuffed him but then called for a rescue ambulance and at one point performed CPR.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported him to a local hospital where he was treated and then released to be booked on charges that included possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful possession of ammunition and carrying an unregistered handgun.