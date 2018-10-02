DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Los Angeles police say they've broken up a burglary ring targeting the homes of celebrities, most recently Dodgers star Yasiel Puig.
Police said the burglaries targeting the homes of celebrities and athletes were not random. The thieves were targeting their victims based on information gleaned from social media posts, travel plans and touring schedules.
LAPD officials said detectives will release more information about an arrest made in the investigation and details on how they broke up the theft ring at a news conference scheduled at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Puig's Encino home was ransacked in September. Surveillance video captured the suspects rummaging through the athlete's upstairs bedroom. The suspects also dragged a safe down a flight of stairs, causing $10,000 in damage.
He wasn't home during the burglary - he was playing a game at Dodger Stadium. It's reportedly the fourth time his home has been broken into.
Last Thursday, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods' Woodland Hills house was burglaries during the team's game at the Coliseum. Also last week, Rihanna's Hollywood Hills home was targeted by burglars.
In the last few years, celebrity burglaries have increased, especially in the Hollywood and Beverly Hills areas - some celebs targeted by thieves include Alanis Morissette, Nicki Minaj, Emmy Rossum, Jaime Pressly, David Spade and Christina Millian.
It's unclear if all of the celebrity burglaries are connected or just some.